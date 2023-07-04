SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 293,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 159.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,257,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 772,981 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE SD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.34. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

