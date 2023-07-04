Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Separately, Citigroup raised Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

