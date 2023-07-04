Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Sappi has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

