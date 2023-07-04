Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 6th

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 6th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 6th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of STRC stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.02.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 988.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
