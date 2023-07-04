Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

