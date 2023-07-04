Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,381,509 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. 754,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,906. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.