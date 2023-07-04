Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is PFG Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

