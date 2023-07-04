Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.90

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.71. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$4.06.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.