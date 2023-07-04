Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 64,716 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $53,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $92,189,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

