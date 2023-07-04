Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 811% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $276.45 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 1,102.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,798.48 or 1.00065768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004426 USD and is down -89.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $424.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

