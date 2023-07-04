Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LGST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

