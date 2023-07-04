Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expands By 40.8%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

AGI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,948 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $22,409,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.