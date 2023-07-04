Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declines By 22.9%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 903,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $7,731,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,740. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

