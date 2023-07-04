Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Declines By 37.1%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

