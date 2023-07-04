Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Decreases By 33.5%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

AIZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.