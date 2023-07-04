Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Drops By 32.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Further Reading

