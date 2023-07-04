Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Drops By 23.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

BDX stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.92. 602,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.