Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declines By 20.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

