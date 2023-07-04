Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 33.3%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

