Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Expands By 42.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

