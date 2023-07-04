Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Expands By 42.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.