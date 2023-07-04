Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Drops By 31.3%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 6,554,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,252.3 days.

Currys Price Performance

Shares of DSITF stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Currys has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

