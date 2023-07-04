Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Declines By 21.2%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

