Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 26.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of DDCCF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

About DIC Asset

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.