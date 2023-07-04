Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 26.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
DIC Asset Price Performance
Shares of DDCCF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About DIC Asset
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DIC Asset
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.