Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Rises By 55.3%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE KTF opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 480,645 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 316,004 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 338,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

