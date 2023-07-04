Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 35.3%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.