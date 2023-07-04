Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Decreases By 23.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDTS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5546 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.