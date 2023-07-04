Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Declines By 25.4%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 2,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

