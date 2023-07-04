Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Decreases By 25.0%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 8,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 16.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

