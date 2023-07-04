Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 25.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.
