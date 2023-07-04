Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 25.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

