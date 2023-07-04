Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 21.2%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
