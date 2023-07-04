Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 21.2%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

