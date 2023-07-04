Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Decreases By 33.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HLKHF stock remained flat at $74.39 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

