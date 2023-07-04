Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Decreases By 25.5%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HMN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.