Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Grows By 26.8%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the period. ICC makes up about 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 9.06% of ICC worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

