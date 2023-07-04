Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Drops By 36.0%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $13.77.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

