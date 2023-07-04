Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Drops By 36.0%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
