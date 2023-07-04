Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Expands By 50.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KAIKY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.

