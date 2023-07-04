Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Expands By 50.0%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 272,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

