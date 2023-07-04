Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Expands By 49.4%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,214,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 812,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,035.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LBLCF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $91.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

