Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Declines By 23.0%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 197,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,698. The stock has a market cap of $489.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. MBIA has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 37.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

