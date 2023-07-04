Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 31.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.49%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

