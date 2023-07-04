Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expands By 27.4%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 6,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

