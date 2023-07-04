Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 29.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NXC stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
