Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 29.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXC stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

