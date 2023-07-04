Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Increases By 50.8%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIIIW remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,240. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

