Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Rises By 30.3%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Pola Orbis has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

