Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Declines By 28.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 173,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,435. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.68.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.