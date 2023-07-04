Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Decreases By 35.3%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABSW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

