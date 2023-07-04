Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Increases By 37.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,359.0 days.
SCSK Price Performance
Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $16.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. SCSK has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
About SCSK
