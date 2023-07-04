Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Increases By 37.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,359.0 days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $16.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. SCSK has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Get SCSK alerts:

About SCSK

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.