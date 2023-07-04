Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Expands By 37.7%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

SNLAY remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

