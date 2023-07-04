Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Expands By 37.7%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
SNLAY remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Sino Land Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.