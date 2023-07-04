Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Declines By 22.7%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About SPAR Group

(Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.