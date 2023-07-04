Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Drops By 35.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 393,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

