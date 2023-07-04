Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declines By 20.8%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $81,519. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

